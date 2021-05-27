Cancel
Walmart’s Onn Android TV streaming box is a rebranded Dynalink / Google ADT-3 reference design

By Elias Saba
AFTVnews
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt turns out that Walmart’s Android TV Onn UHD Streaming Device is just a rebranded Dynalink Android TV Box, which is itself actually just Google’s ADT-3 developer reference design that is manufactured by Askey. I didn’t know it when I was reviewing Walmart’s box, but several helpful commenters lead to that realization. Running AIDA64, which lists hardware details, on the Onn streamer does show that it is manufactured by Askey. It also lists the model number as “sti6140d360” which differs from the Dynalink box’s model number by just one digit.

www.aftvnews.com
