Fire TV’s new Alexa Remote finally makes its way over to the UK
It looks like Amazon is finally bringing the new Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote to the UK. The remote is listed as out of stock, but there is now a listing for it on Amazon’s UK site, as well as a new listing for the 3rd-gen Fire TV Stick bundled with the new remote. Amazon introduced the new remote 2 months ago in numerous regions but did not include the UK at the time. While you can’t buy it in the UK just yet, it looks like it’s only a matter of time.www.aftvnews.com