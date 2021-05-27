Tails & Tales: Register now for summer reading program
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library challenges you to read this summer for the opportunity to win prizes. We have a reading challenge for each age group: kids, teens and adults. Preregistration is open now and the challenge runs from June 1-30. You can go to ngrl.beanstack.org or visit the library to register. This summer, we'll also be giving out free books and take and make kits for children while supplies last.