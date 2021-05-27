Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Calhoun, GA

Tails & Tales: Register now for summer reading program

By Brian Latour Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library
northwestgeorgianews.com
 17 days ago

The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library challenges you to read this summer for the opportunity to win prizes. We have a reading challenge for each age group: kids, teens and adults. Preregistration is open now and the challenge runs from June 1-30. You can go to ngrl.beanstack.org or visit the library to register. This summer, we’ll also be giving out free books and take and make kits for children while supplies last.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gordon County, GA
Government
County
Gordon County, GA
City
Calhoun, GA
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Calhoun, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paints#Tales#Young Adult Books#Picture Books#Children Video#School Lunches#Ngrl Beanstack Org#D D#Wild Jeopardy#Curbside#Ngrl Org#Free Books#Kids#Storytimes#Prizes#Crafts#Anime Nights#Free Lunches#Special Guests#Free Virtual Programming
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
Related
Calhoun, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Calhoun Community Calendar

Fellowship Baptist Church of Plainville will be having a singing on Sunday, May 16, at 11 a.m. The Appointed Quartet will be singing. Everyone is invited! For more information, contact Rena at 762-204-2069. New Zion Baptist Church on Highway 156 is having a homecoming service Sunday, May 16 at 10:30...