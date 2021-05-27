Maine should pump the brakes on controversial voting reform efforts

BETHLEHEM — The Town Board will decide next week when to hold an election on the Delaware Avenue reconstruction project. The highly debated question comes after nearly 1,500 Bethlehem residents signed a petition for a citizen referendum, which forces the town to take the uncommon step of asking voters to directly approve bond funding for a $5.2 million highway project along Delaware Avenue that was approved by the board in April. The town is applying for state and federal grants that would reimburse the town for much of the project’s costs.