Maine should pump the brakes on controversial voting reform efforts

By Deborah Delp
themainewire.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis legislative session, lawmakers on the Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee held public hearings on three bills that would make major changes to the way Mainers cast their election ballots. LD 202, sponsored by Sen. Dave Miramant, would amend the Maine Constitution to allow for the use of ranked-choice voting in state-level general elections. LD 580, sponsored by Rep. Stephen Moriarty, would amend the constitution to enshrine early voting by absentee ballot. LD 706, sponsored by Rep. Maggie O’Neil, would lower the statewide voting age to 16 years.

www.themainewire.com
