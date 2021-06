Looking for an affordable vehicle can be tricky because there are so many options and, as an added challenge to those searching, most vehicles on the lower end of the price spectrum also look like they belong there. This is commonly not a good thing – cheap materials and poor handling tend to be more common in lower price points. There are not many vehicles that are both affordable and good-looking from the outside, with a variety of valuable features kept as standard across all trim levels rather than charging more money for better accessibility. One of the best new vehicles that does have all these requirements is the 2021 Chevy Spark.