The debate of using a shot clock in high school basketball took a big step forward last week. The National Federation of State High School Associations announced on May 13 that a 35-second shot clock would be permitted in high school basketball starting in 2022-23. States will be allowed, but not required, to implement the shot clock. The states that currently use a shot clock are California, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Washington and, beginning in 2022-23, Georgia.