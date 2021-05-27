Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego County, CA

When Weather Cooperates, Bluefin Tuna and Yellowtail Highlight Spring Fishing!

By Bob Vanian
thelog.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthern California offshore anglers have been enjoying some fine spring fishing, but the past several days have seen unsettled weather conditions get in the way of anglers being able to get out to the offshore banks to fish areas where the bluefin tuna and yellowtail have been biting. The weather is improving though and today there are some boats back out on the offshore fishing grounds that are finding success once again targeting bluefin and yellowtail.

www.thelog.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oceanside, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
County
San Diego County, CA
City
La Jolla, CA
San Diego County, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bluefin Tuna#Tuna Fishing#White Fish#Fresh Fish#Weather Cooperates#Point Loma#Pegasus#Polaris Supreme#American Angler#The Upper Hidden Bank#Spot#Flat Fall#Colt Snipers#Flylined Sardines#The Ribbon Kelp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fishing
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers

The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War in what lawmakers are framing as a first step in a broader effort to claw back presidential war powers. The House voted largely along party lines, 268-161, to scrap the 2002 authorization for the use of...
Posted by
The Hill

Five takeaways on the Supreme Court's Obamacare decision

In what has become something of a Washington tradition, the Supreme Court again upheld the Affordable Care Act on Thursday, in the third major case from Republican challengers to reach the high court. The margin this time was larger, 7-2, as the High Court appears less and less interested in...
Posted by
CNN

Putin praises Biden, calling him a 'professional' following Geneva summit

(CNN) — Russian President Vladimir Putin praised US President Joe Biden Thursday, describing him as a "professional" who is "completely knowledgeable on all issues," according to a Kremlin transcript of Putin's televised remarks. "Mr. Biden is a professional, and you need to be very careful when working with him so...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell shoots down Manchin's voting compromise

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Thursday that Republicans will oppose a compromise election reform proposal put forward by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). "I would make this observation about the revised version ... all Republicans I think will oppose that as well if that were to be what surfaced on the floor," McConnell told reporters, referring to Manchin's proposal.