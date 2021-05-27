When Weather Cooperates, Bluefin Tuna and Yellowtail Highlight Spring Fishing!
Southern California offshore anglers have been enjoying some fine spring fishing, but the past several days have seen unsettled weather conditions get in the way of anglers being able to get out to the offshore banks to fish areas where the bluefin tuna and yellowtail have been biting. The weather is improving though and today there are some boats back out on the offshore fishing grounds that are finding success once again targeting bluefin and yellowtail.www.thelog.com