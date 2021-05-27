Mobile College Clinic Coming to Heights High School, June 1

As the school year has drawn to a close across the state, our 2021 graduating seniors and their families have turned their attention to what the fall may bring. For many Georgia seniors, fall will bring a new home on a campus far from their families and childhood communities. Others will stay closer to home and seek out educational and work opportunities there. Regardless, this fall will bring exciting new changes for these recent graduates and their families, and I wish them all the best in whatever their next step may be.