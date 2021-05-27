Cancel
Mobile College Clinic Coming to Heights High School, June 1

 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollege Now has moved its high school advising services to a virtual format and partnered with the Community Resource Center to conduct their Mobile College Clinic bus. This mobile classroom will reach students who may have been unable to access virtual services or who need in-person support as they plan for their journey after high school. College Now is able to provide this service through its partnership and support from Serve Ohio and AmeriCorps.

