Governor Reduces Boat Registration Fee Increase in Revised 2021-22 Budget Proposal
SACRAMENTO— Governor Gavin Newsom has released a revised version of his 2021-22 budget and included is a reduction in the proposed vessel registration fee increase. The revised May 2021-22 budget will increase the cost of the two-year California recreational vessel registration from the current $20 to $40. The previous budget proposal released in January included a 250 percent increase to $70 biennially.www.thelog.com