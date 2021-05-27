Cancel
Sacramento, CA

Governor Reduces Boat Registration Fee Increase in Revised 2021-22 Budget Proposal

By Lindsey Glasgow
thelog.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO— Governor Gavin Newsom has released a revised version of his 2021-22 budget and included is a reduction in the proposed vessel registration fee increase. The revised May 2021-22 budget will increase the cost of the two-year California recreational vessel registration from the current $20 to $40. The previous budget proposal released in January included a 250 percent increase to $70 biennially.

