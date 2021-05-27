Cancel
Economy

Canadian innovation incubator launches new gas challenge

naturalgasworld.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNGIF Industry Grants, a division of NGIF Capital, said May 27 it was launching a new C$5.5mn (US$4.6mn) funding competition to accelerate clean technology solutions across the natural gas value chain. The NGIF Innovation Challenge, NGIF’s 7th such funding competition, invites start-ups and small and medium enterprises with innovative solutions...

www.naturalgasworld.com
John Adams
#Renewable Natural Gas#Innovation#Canadian#Water Management#Ngif Industry Grants#Ccus#Ngif Capital
Americas
Economy
Canada
Energy IndustryRenewableEnergyWorld.com

New innovation lab launched to drive innovation in US renewable energy

This week Newlab and Ørsted announced the launch of the Blue Energy Studio, a collaborative initiative designed to drive innovation towards a future powered by renewable energy. The Blue Energy Studio will engage entrepreneurs, engineers, inventors, and corporate partners, beginning with Ørsted, to test and iterate innovative solutions to critical challenges across the renewable energy value chain.
Economyblooloop.com

Celebrating Life launches new incubator for meaningful leisure experiences

Celebrating Life, a total destination building company, has announced the launch of a new incubator for meaningful leisure concepts, as leading brands such as Puy du Fou and Culturespaces expand to international markets and audience expectations continue to grow. This new venture was created to bring together a collective of...
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Schneider Electric Unveils New Research And IT Innovation To Meet The Demands Of A Digital-First Future

LONDON, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, today released a research report to foster an understanding of how digitised and smart applications will be powered in the future. The report titled Digital Economy and Climate Impact predicts IT-sector related electricity demand is expected to increase by nearly 50% by 2030. Yet, as the electricity system decarbonizes, emissions would not increase by more than 26% by that time. To help mitigate this rise in emissions, the Schneider Electric™ Sustainability Research Institute recommends continued efforts in achieving efficiencies on the IT and energy sides at both the component and system levels. Released at an exclusive media event presented virtually from Schneider Electric's Boston Hub, the report highlights how the rise of edge computing requires a specific focus as these systems are expected to be less efficient than hyperscale data centres from a PUE standpoint.
Americasmobilesyrup.com

5G Innovation Hub launching in Ottawa in partnership with Telus

A new 5G Innovation Hub is launching in Ottawa in partnership with Telus, the Kanata North Business Association (KNBA) and Canada’s Centre of Excellence in Next Generation Networks (CENGN). The hub is launching as part of the Kanata North Technology Park in Ottawa. It will leverage emerging technologies including edge...
Technologyaithority.com

NS1 Launches Innovation Lab To Solve Challenges In Modern Application Delivery And Edge Networking

NetBox Creator Jeremy Stretch joins NS1 Labs to drive innovation efforts and explore joint value for NS1 and NetBox users. NS1, the leader in application traffic intelligence and automation, today launched NS1 Labs, a new group focused on spurring innovation in the foundational technologies supporting the global internet, to address the future challenges of connecting applications and audiences at the distributed edge.
Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Haisla JV advances LNG Canada project

Joint venture with Mammoet finishes pile placement, prepares for module arrival [Image credit: LNG Canada]. A joint venture of Haisla Nation and global heavy-lift leader Mammoet said June 17 it had completed the pile handling scope of its contract with the LNG Canada consortium, and was now looking forward to the arrival later this year of the first modules for the 14mn mt/yr natural gas liquefaction and export terminal project.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Future Biogas unveils plan for 25 biogas plants with CCS

Future Biogas hopes to sell the carbon offsets generated by storing the CO2 to corporate buyers. London-listed Future Biogas plans to construct as many as 25 biogas plants equipped with carbon capture and storage (CCS) equipment by 2028, the company said on June 16. Future Biogas already operates 10 biogas...
Businessvantechjournal.com

RBCx enters the battle to fuel Canadian tech and innovation

In a move to capitalize on Canadian tech’s dizzying growth as an industry, the Royal Bank of Canada has launched a new platform and suite of services and capital solutions to support scaling tech companies. Dubbed RBCx, the national platform is meant to position RBC as a partner to startups at every stage of their journey.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

The Top European solar PV O&M companies ranking 2021

In an ever-growing market, Solar O&M operations continue to expand year by year, in coherence with the general demand for solar energy, as in 2020 the growth of newly installed solar power increased by 11% (18.2 GW). Operations and Maintenance operations are of significant importance within the market as they...
CollegesDaily Illini

University launches new innovation project

The University has chosen to fund an innovation project selected from the Investment for Growth Program that aims to foster connections between industry partners, faculty and students. The Hub for Brand Innovation and Advertising Technology is a new initiative launched in collaboration with the Department of Advertising and the Siebel...
Businessaithority.com

Huobi Launches An Incubator Program To Provide Assets, Resources And Guidance For Startups

IBox, a popular new NFT platform in China, is the first project incubated by Huobi X Center. Huobi Group, a world leading cryptocurrency and blockchain company, announced the initiation of its incubator program, Huobi X Center, who’s goal is to empower startups by providing customers a range of resources. With an emphasized focus on new technologies and emerging sectors including DeFi, NFTs, distributed storage, and other innovations, Huobi X Center will drive the development of start-up projects to contribute to the blockchain industry as a whole.
Energy Industryworld-nuclear-news.org

Canadian institute launches nuclear hydrogen feasibility study

A Canadian innovation organisation has launched a new study into the role of nuclear power in supporting a growing hydrogen economy. The Nuclear Innovation Institute (NII) study will be the first of its kind in Canada to evaluate the technical viability and business case for hydrogen production from emissions-free nuclear power.
EconomyPosted by
The Associated Press

Heritage Cannabis Launches RADsicles, a New Edible Freezie, Keeping Pace with Consumer Demand for Innovative Products

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 9, 2021-- Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), today announced the launch of RADsicles, a new and innovative edible freezie, in keeping with consumer demand for unique, high-quality products at reasonable prices. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:...
MarketsBusiness Insider

Canadian Prepaid Payments Industry Increases Financial Services Innovation and Choice

CPPO releases 2021 Canadian prepaid payments industry heatmap showing increase in teen banking and instant wage access in Canada; and novel offerings from cryptocurrency platforms. TORONTO, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Prepaid Providers Organization (CPPO), the collective voice of the open-loop prepaid payments industry in Canada, today released...
Technologyradioworld.com

Pilot’s 2021 Innovation Challenge Is Open for Applications

The National Association of Broadcasters’ technology innovation initiative, Pilot, will be accepting submissions for this year’s Pilot Innovation Challenge through 5 p.m. ET on July 9. The program will provide mentorship and promotion to winning proposals, along with an opportunity to demonstrate their products at the NAB Show in Las...
Environmentvancouvereconomic.com

Unlocking the Other 50% Through Innovation Challenges

Written by Jeanette Jackson, CEO of Foresight. Foresight is a program delivery partner for Project Greenlight. One of my favourite statistics was recently the subject of international media attention, when US Climate Envoy John Kerry told the BBC that 50% of the reductions we have to make to get to near zero emissions will come from technologies we don’t have yet. While Kerry was criticized for being overly optimistic, I prefer to focus on the challenge within that statement: we need to energize cleantech innovation – and we don’t have a lot of time to do it.
EconomyInsurance Journal

Canadian Fintech Company Ratehub Launches Insurance Brokerage

Canadian fintech company Ratehub Inc. has launched a property/casualty (P/C) brokerage called RH Insurance. Toronto-based Ratehub, which operates the financial product comparison site Ratehub.ca, said the launch brings the company one step closer towards achieving its goal of “being Canada’s go-to source for digital personal finance products across insurance, mortgages, credit cards, investing and banking products.”
Sheboygan County, WIwxerfm.com

SCEDC LAUNCHES GRANT CHALLENGE, $10K GRAND PRIZE

The Sheboygan County Economic Development Corporation is on a mission to propel those with a business idea, product or service into high gear, and they’re hoping a $10,000 grand prize will draw those ventures into applying to the Accelerate Sheboygan County Business Challenge. Don Hammond, the Chair of the SCEDC...
Energy Industrypipeline-journal.net

Hydrogen Innovation Center Launched In Italy By Snam

Gas pipeline operator Snam, has initiated establishment of Italy’s first national research centre for hydrogen related technologies. The Hydrogen Innovation Centre will be based at the University of Modena with sister research campuses in Milan and Rome. In time, similar hydrogen innovation centres could be set up elsewhere in Italy to encourage start-ups.