Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Ordeal by Fire

By Virginia Gildersleeve
laphamsquarterly.org
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost graduation advice—whether given in boom times or moments of crisis—depicts a future replete with untrammeled ground and endless unknown. And if you take a look at commencement addresses from the past, you’ll see a glimpse of what people in power told privileged young people to believe in and sketches of what the future could be, which we can now consider next to the reality of what came next. Lapham’s Quarterly is revisiting the history of giving advice to graduates and others in the process of acquiring knowledge or skills. Up first is a selection from the first commencement address by a woman at Smith College in 1919.

www.laphamsquarterly.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barnard College#War Effort#College Education#Vocational Training#Armor#Smith College#Phd#Columbia University#Women S Land Army#English#Brits#American#League Of Nations#Spanish#Fogyish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Collegesin-sightjournal.com

Conversation with Distinguished Professor Graham Priest on Paraconsistency and Dialetheism, Explosion, Aristotelian Laws of Logic, and Explosions Reframed: Distinguished Professor, Philosophy, City University of New York (3)

Numbering: Issue 27.A, Idea: Outliers & Outsiders (22) Place of Publication: Langley, British Columbia, Canada. Title: In-Sight: Independent Interview-Based Journal. From the professional website for Professor Priest: “Graham Priest grew up as a working class kid in South London. He read mathematics and (and a little bit of logic) at St. John’s College, Cambridge. He obtained his doctorate in mathematics at the London School of Economics. By that time, he had come to the conclusion that philosophy was more fun than mathematics. So, luckily, he got his first job (in 1974) in a philosophy department, as a temporary lecturer in the Department of Logic and Metaphysics at the University of St Andrews. The first permanent job he was offered was at the University of Western Australia. He moved to Australia when he took up the position, and has spent most of his working life there. After 12 years at the University of Western Australia, he moved to take up the chair of philosophy at the University of Queensland, and after 12 years there, he moved again to take up the Boyce Gibson Chair of Philosophy at Melbourne University, where he is now emeritus. While he was there, he was a Fellow of Ormond College. During the Melbourne years, he was also an Arché Professorial Fellow at the University of St Andrews. He is a past president of the Australasian Association for Logic, and the Australasian Association of Philosophy, of which he was Chair of Council for 13 years. He was elected a Fellow of the Australian Academy of Humanities in 1995, and awarded a Doctor of Letters by the University of Melbourne in 2002. In 2009 he took up the position of Distinguished Professor at the Graduate Center, City University of New York, where he now lives and works. Graham has published in nearly every leading logic and philosophy journal. At the last count, he had published about 240 papers. He has also published six monographs (mostly with Oxford University Press), as well as a number of edited collections. Much of his work has been in logic, especially non-classical logic, and related areas. He is perhaps best know for his work on dialetheism, the view that some contradictions are true. However, he has also published widely in many other areas, such as metaphysics, Buddhist philosophy, and the history of philosophy, both East and West. Graham has travelled widely, lecturing and addressing conferences in every continent except Antarctica. For many years, he practiced karatedo. He is a third dan in Shobukai, and a fourth dan in Shitoryu (awarded by the head of style, Sensei Mabuni Kenei in Osaka, when he was training there). Before he left Australia he was an Australian National kumite referee and kata judge. Nowadays, he swims and practices taichi. He loves (good ) opera, jazz , and 60s rock … and East Asian art.” He discusses: Classical logic; the Laws of Logic; the contemporary dialetheic movement; Western philosophy; a dialetheism situation; a dialetheist view; dialetheism and paraconsistency; paraconsistent thinking; a paraconsistent logician and a classical logician come to common ground; and both classical logics and paraconsistent logics.
South Orange, NJshu.edu

Prestigious International Federation of Catholic Universities Grants Membership to Seton Hall University Fostering Collaboration with World-Renowned Academic Community

Seton Hall University announced its acceptance into the largest and most diverse international network of Catholic universities, International Federation of Catholic Universities (IFCU). This world-renowned higher education organization, created in 1924 and based in Paris, is marked both by its geographical extensiveness and its cultural richness. The IFCU defends and...
Aerospace & Defensegratefulamericanfoundation.com

June 16 to June 30, 2021

Showing our children that their past is prelude to their future. NASA might have been conceived in 1958, but America’s astronaut corps did not accept women until twenty years later; in 1978, six out of 3,000 distaff applicants were finally chosen. Dr. Sally K. Ride was one of them; to the “suits” she had a positively perfect profile: a bachelors; a masters; and a doctorate–in physics–from Stanford University.
Minoritiesrnbcincy.com

‘Massa’? Plantation’s Black Overseer Refuses To Apologize For Juneteenth Debacle

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The new site manager for the Historic Latta Plantation in North Carolina clearly didn’t understand his Juneteenth assignment. With one event, Ian Campbell, who is Black, proved the problem with ignoring historical accuracy in education. It’s also a reminder about why maybe plantation tourism should not exist.
Books & Literatureflyleafbooks.com

Efrén Divided (Paperback)

“This book is, unfortunately, very relevant to our current political climate and to too many young readers. That’s what makes it so important. When Efrén’s mother is suddenly deported, he has to figure out how to balance his relationships at school with his new responsibilities at home. As if middle school wasn’t hard enough! Reading about those most affected by the immigration crisis will make anyone want to take action to change this story to fiction.”
Kidsflyleafbooks.com

The Islanders (Hardcover)

“Storytelling for young readers at its finest—equal parts summer adventure and environmental suspense…[a] love letter to family, friendship, and the natural world.” —Kwame Alexander, New York Times bestselling author of The Crossover. From New York Times bestselling author Mary Alice Monroe comes a beautiful story of friendship, loss, and the...
Los Angeles, CAoxy.edu

Kristin Oberiano ’16

At Occidental, Kristin Oberiano found an invaluable group of faculty mentors that supported her as she delved into American history—as well as her own. As a professor, she aims to provide similar mentorship in her classrooms. When Kristin Oberiano left Guam to go to college on the mainland, she was...
Amazonwxpr.org

Scott Neuman

Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms. He brings to NPR years of experience as a journalist at a variety of news organizations based all over the world. He came to NPR from The Associated Press in Bangkok, Thailand, where he worked as an editor on the news agency's Asia Desk. Prior to that, Neuman worked in Hong Kong with The Wall Street Journal, where among other things he reported extensively from Pakistan in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. He also spent time with the AP in New York, and in India as a bureau chief for United Press International.
Collegesnortheastern.edu

Meet the Faculty

Director of Computer Science and Teaching Professor, Khoury College of Computer Sciences. Dr. Bethany Edmunds is a recognized leader in Computer Science and STEM education in North America. She has a Ph.D. in Computer Science, with a specialization in Artificial Intelligence, and is currently a Teaching Professor and the Director of Computer Science at Northeastern University’s Vancouver campus. Bethany is passionate about breaking down barriers to create greater diversity, access and inclusivity within the technology community. She brings together expertise in software development, machine learning, and educational innovation to create STEM opportunities for people of all backgrounds and abilities.
Casper, WYSheridan Press

UW event to explore anti-racist education

CASPER — The University of Wyoming Black Studies Center will hold a virtual symposium July 2 called “What to the Slave’s Children is the Fourth of July?” focused on anti-racist education and the national debate around teaching critical race theory in American schools. The virtual event draws national scholars from...
Woonsocket, RIValley Breeze

WHS grad crowned Cherry Blossom Princess

WOONSOCKET – Kelley Babphavong, a 2016 graduate of Woonsocket High School, was crowned the Cherry Blossom Princess representing Rhode Island during a program in Washington, D.C., June 6-10. The annual program takes place during the National Cherry Blossom Festival and includes representatives of all 50 states and U.S. territories. Babphavong was selected as the state's 2020 Cherry Blossom Princess, but the program was delayed until 2021 due to COVID-19.
Middlebury, VTmiddlebury.edu

Student Wins Leading International Literary Journal’s Translation Prize

Middlebury Institute student Mariah Rust MAT ’22 recently learned that she won the prose category of the World Literature Today Student Translation Prize for 2021. Now in its fourth year, the annual contest is judged by the editorial team of the leading literary journal World Literature Today and “recognizes the talent and promise of translation students worldwide.”
Celebritieswssbradio.org

Mary Louise Kelly

Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine. Previously, she spent a decade as national security correspondent for NPR News, and she's kept that focus in her role as anchor. That's meant taking All Things Considered to Russia, North Korea, and beyond (including live coverage from Helsinki, for the infamous Trump-Putin summit). Her past reporting has tracked the CIA and other spy agencies, terrorism, wars, and rising nuclear powers. Kelly's assignments have found her deep in interviews at the Khyber Pass, at mosques in Hamburg, and in grimy Belfast bars.
Collegesmit.edu

Melissa Nobles named MIT’s next chancellor

MIT has announced that its next chancellor will be Melissa Nobles, an accomplished scholar who has led the School of Humanities, Arts, and Social Sciences since 2015. As chancellor, Nobles will oversee student life and learning, in a broad role that encompasses undergraduate and graduate education and student well-being, as well as strategic planning and fundraising for “all things students.” Nobles is set to become the new chancellor at a time of significant challenges, including the Covid-19 pandemic and increased polarization in society, and significant promise, as MIT continues to expand the resources and programs it devotes to student life and the campus community. She will officially assume her new role Aug. 18.