Grand Theft Auto 5 PC $6.49

Rockstar announced that it will shut down Grand Theft Auto Online For Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 in December of this year. In the post On the Rockstar blog The company said: “We continue to update and support PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC versions. Grand Theft Auto Online — Also, prepare for the release of new and enhanced versions this fall. Grand Theft Auto V And Grand Theft Auto Online For PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S — PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions GTA onlineIt will be officially closed on December 16, 2021, including statistical tracking of the website through the Rockstar Games Social Club. “