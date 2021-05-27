Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Grand Theft Auto 5 PC $6.49

By CIoud
slickdeals.net
 22 days ago

There a sale going on for GTA 5 on the Epic Games store. There is a coupon that can be claimed on the store that gives you $10 off a game that is $15 or more. By applying it the game should come down to $6.49. https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/

slickdeals.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Theft Auto 5#Www#Coupon#Epic Games Store#Https
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Grand Theft Auto
Related
Video Gamescryptocoingossip.com

Is Bitcoin Coming to Grand Theft Auto 6? New Rumors Set Crypto Twitter Ablaze

A popular video game leaker says that a Bitcoin-like cryptocurrency could be coming to the in-game economy of the next Grand Theft Auto (GTA) installment. In a series of Tweets that ripped through the crypto industry, Tom Henderson, who has also leaked information about popular video game Battlefield 6, tells his 33,000 followers that he’s heard rumors that some missions in GTA 6 will reward the player with in-game crypto assets.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Popular Rumor Online Suggests Crypto Is Invading Grand Theft Auto 6

There is no shortage of rumors at all when it comes to the Rockstar Games Grand Theft Auto franchise. It’s a massive IP and that alone will spark a ton of rumors of what the developers had planned, what they scrapped, and of course, what’s to come in the future. However, we’re seeing a lot more rumors about the future now because we’re bound to be getting close to that next big reveal for the franchise, Grand Theft Auto 6.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Some NPCs In Grand Theft Auto 6 Will Use In-Game Bitcoin Instead Of Cash

A recent leak on Twitter from a user named Tom Henderson is now claiming that there will be in-game Grand Theft Auto 6 bitcoin (or at least, a legally distinct cryptocurrency) being used to pay your characters, instead of cash. While it apparently won’t be the only bit of currency, it’s still apparently a big part of the game.
Video Gamesnewpaper24.com

A Love Letter to Grand Theft Auto’s Greatest Facet Tales – NEWPAPER24

On Staunton Island, Cipriani primarily takes missions from Donald Love, who could or might not be impressed by a sure media mogul turned one thing else. Not like in GTA III, this youthful and extra erudite model of Donald appears straight out of Phillips Exeter and Yale, ranting to “Antonio” about his political ambitions with sing-songy glee.
Carsgta5-mods.com

Lada Vaz2106 Baku Style Edition for Grand Theft Auto V 1.0.2245.0

[Pack Completo] Viaturas Rio de Janeiro - PMERJ, BPRv, PF, BOPE, CPAM, SAMU, Bombeiros (.OIV) Lada Vaz2106 Baku Style Edition for Grand Theft Auto V ^#Rauf Alizade. This car converting and rebuild from Rauf Alizade.İf you want to share other groups please emphasize Author!!!. 1.Change Wheels (OZ Wheels Creating from...
Video Gamestheface.com

Grand Theft Auto could produce its own in-game cryptocurrency

There’s no getting away from cryptocurrency, pal – even in imaginary worlds. Fasten your seatbelts and welcome a rumoured fictional bitcoin, which will apparently soon be making its way to video game franchise Grand Theft Auto, the ultimate way to lead a life of crime that won’t get you nicked (in real life).
Video Gamesdecrypt.co

Grand Theft Auto 6 Rumored To Have an In-Game Version of Bitcoin

Grand Theft Auto is one of Rockstar Games' most popular gaming franchises. Image: Rockstar Social Club. Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6)—the much anticipated next installment of the GTA franchise—is to feature cryptocurrency in-game. Tom Henderson, described by gaming news outlet Game Rant as a “reputable leaker,” said yesterday that...
Video Gamesjioforme.com

Grand Theft Auto Online will shut down on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 later this year

Rockstar announced that it will shut down Grand Theft Auto Online For Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 in December of this year. In the post On the Rockstar blog The company said: “We continue to update and support PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC versions. Grand Theft Auto Online — Also, prepare for the release of new and enhanced versions this fall. Grand Theft Auto V And Grand Theft Auto Online For PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S — PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions GTA onlineIt will be officially closed on December 16, 2021, including statistical tracking of the website through the Rockstar Games Social Club. “