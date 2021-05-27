Cancel
Condor's new owner eyes rapid long-haul fleet renewal

ch-aviation.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article is only available for ch-aviation PRO subscribers. English private equity fund Attestor Capital LLP has acquired a 51% stake in Condor (DE, Frankfurt Int'l). The German leisure specialist said in a statement that Attestor would invest EUR200 million euros (USD244.5 million) in equity and provide a further EUR250 million (USD305 million) towards the modernisation of Condor's long-haul fleet.

www.ch-aviation.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Frankfurt#English#Attestor Capital Llp#Condor Lrb De
Industryleehamnews.com

Cheap aluminum widebodies may finally enable long-haul LCC profitability

Residual values and lease rates have plummeted to record lows for previous-generation widebodies like the A330, 767, and 777. Inventories continue to build around the world, and prices appear set to fall even further. At the same time, business travel ground to a near-halt in most regions. Even in countries where domestic leisure travel rebounded, like the US or China, average fares are down 20%-40%. Southwest Airlines describes itself as a “low-fare carrier.” With business and premium-cabin traffic expected to take 3-4 years to return and be permanently impaired to some extent, every airline may be a low-fare carrier for years to come. With higher-density seat configurations, more flexible scheduling – and, most importantly, the lower capital costs of used aircraft – new low-cost carriers (LCCs) could break even on long-haul routes with materially lower revenue than their predecessors. This confluence of events has created a once-in-a-generation, perhaps once-in-a-lifetime, opportunity for new airlines to achieve a sustainable cost advantage over legacy carriers weighed down by capital-intensive aircraft, expensive crew contracts, and record-high debt service costs.
Softwarefreightwaves.com

Small Fleet Summit: Owner-operators get respect

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Small Fleet & Owner-Operator Summit. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Why small fleets and owner-operators are finally getting respect. DETAILS: Prasad Gollapalli and Ben Schuchart discuss how much the economy relies on fleets of 20 trucks or fewer and independent owner-operators. They chat about how owner-operators’ persistence and response to the COVID-19 pandemic makes them worthy of respect. Keeping freight moving during a capacity crunch is no easy task.
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Yeti a Stock for the Long Haul?

Yeti (NYSE:YETI), the premium lifestyle and equipment brand, reported stellar first-quarter results last month. The company known for its durable coolers and outdoor equipment has been on a tear since its IPO in 2018 -- up nearly 400%. With Yeti benefiting from strong demand, improved profitability, and an expanded product...
Worldnordot.app

Merkel: Air travel must move rapidly to renewables

Air travel must shift to renewable sources of energy in the near future, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said during a national aviation conference held at Berlin's airport. The chancellor called for "disruptive renewal" at the conference, which was held digitally in part. "And not at some point, but as rapidly as possible, because product cycles in the aviation industry are very long."
Herndon, VAwhattheythink.com

CPA Releases 2021 State of the Industry Report Amid Industry Growth

Contract Packaging Growth, Insights, Research, and Perspectives. Herndon, Va. – The contract packaging and contract manufacturing (CP/CM) industry is currently worth $75.6 billion and projected to continue growing at two-times the pace of the sectors it serves, according to the brand new 2021 State of the Industry Report produced by CPA, The Association for Contract Packagers and Manufacturers. This comprehensive benchmark study provides valuable insights for anyone involved in or served by the food & CPG CP/CM industry.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Fleet Management Tech KeepTruckin Hauls In $190 Million For Expansion

Fleet management tech company KeepTruckin has raised $190 million in a funding round, according to a press release. The round included investments from G2 Venture Partners, Index Ventures, Greenoaks, IVP, Scale Venture Partners, funds managed by BlackRock, and other investors, the release stated. With the new capital, the company plans...
Businessprivateequitywire.co.uk

EQT Private Equity invests in Parcel2Go

EQT Private Equity (EQT) has acquired a stake in Parcel2Go, a UK largest parcel delivery marketplace and e-commerce shipping platform, from Mayfair Equity Partners (Mayfair), management and certain selling shareholders. Founded over 20 years ago and headquartered in Bolton, Parcel2Go has grown to be the category leader, providing marketplace services...
Industrymonitordaily.com

Vmo Aircraft Leasing Appoints O’Connor SVP, Head of Capital Markets

Vmo Aircraft Leasing, a San Francisco-based aircraft leasing company, appointed Meghan O’Connor to the newly created role of senior vice president and head of capital markets. O’Connor will oversee corporate finance transactions and capital markets activities for the lessor’s platform. “With Meghan, we are welcoming yet another proven leader to...
Industryfreightwaves.com

PayCargo raises $125M from NY venture capital firm

Freight payment platform PayCargo has received a $125 million follow-on investment from private equity firm Insight Partners to help fund its expansion into new markets, with a focus on security and data protection. The Series B investment announced Tuesday is substantial, signaling that PayCargo is well beyond the development stage...
BusinessTelegraph

Debenhams eyes return to the high street under new owner Boohoo

Boohoo is preparing to bring a Debenhams store back to the high street in a bid to secure deals with major beauty brands. John Lyttle, chief executive of Boohoo, which bought Debenhams in January, said it is in talks to open a small store outside of London just months after the department store chain shut its remaining stores following its collapse in January.
EnvironmentICIS Chemical Business

Brand-owners start to focus on renewable carbon

The original debate on plastics recycling owed its prominence to Ellen MacArthur, the yachtswoman who was appalled by the volume of plastic waste in the oceans, as she sailed round the world. This led her to set up her Foundation, which soon began to work with the World Economic Forum...
Minnesota StateThe Pilot-Independent

Living for the long haul

Editor’s note: This new column will explore with you some basic thoughts about what living with a view to the future means to those of us living in the north woods of Minnesota. Douglas and Barb will look at a broad range of topics by asking basic questions and trying to separate reasonable conclusions from propaganda and political jargon. Although they are not experts, they have focused on implementing sustainable living practices in this area for many years. Direct comments to weiss005@umn.edu and they will respond and consider them as they write future articles.
LifestyleTravel Weekly

Consumers planning long-haul trips as far out as summer 2023

Consumers are planning long-haul holidays as far our as summer 2023 as Covid travel curbs limit immediate international travel, new data from Blue Bay Travel shows. Most interest is being shown in the Maldives, followed by Thailand, Mauritius and Barbados. The operator reported a major hike in longer-lead bookings across...
Worldthefastmode.com

UFINET Selects Infinera's 800G Gear for Long-haul Network in Colombia

UFINET, a neutral infrastructure wholesale operator in Latin America, selected Infinera’s ICE6 800G coherent technology for its new national long-haul network in Colombia, announced Infinera last week. This deployment will double the capacity of UFINET’s current network, enabling it to meet the growing bandwidth needs of its customers and provide...
Worldmiamiheatnation.com

Air New Zealand’s Greg Foran on when long-haul travel could resume

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran doesn’t expect long-haul international travel until next year, as the airline continues to face heavy losses while government support winds down. Air NZ is carefully watching global competitors to get the right timing for its network rebuild. Asked where the airline’s first long-range...
Businessprivateequitywire.co.uk

TA Associates makes strategic growth Investment in Apex Group in partnership with Genstar Capital and Peter Hughes

TA Associates, a global growth private equity firm, has made a significant minority investment in global financial services provider Apex Group Ltd (Apex). Apex is majority-owned by Genstar Capital, a private equity firm focused on investments in targeted segments of the financial services, healthcare, industrials, and software industries. The investment reinforces Apex’s strength as a leading financial services provider to investors, financial institutions and corporates.