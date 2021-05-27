La Cañada High School Girls’ Varsity Track and Field Team Finishes Season Undefeated

La Cañada High School congratulates its Girls’ Track and Field team – The girls’ varsity track team finished the season undefeated with a 7-0 record (5-0 in league). The win the other day in the team’s final meet over previously undefeated South Pasadena clinched the League Championship. The meet came down to the final event — the 4×400 relay. La Cañada trailed 61-60 before the last event and trailed in the last event by almost 40 meters after the first leg of the relay. The come-from-behind 4×400 victory gave La Cañada the 65-61 triumph and the Rio Hondo Championship. The Girls’ track and field victory yesterday brings the Rio Hondo League Championship back to La Cañada for the first time in over 30 years.