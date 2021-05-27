Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Pasadena, CA

La Cañada High School Girls’ Varsity Track and Field Team Finishes Season Undefeated

pasadenanow.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLa Cañada High School congratulates its Girls’ Track and Field team – The girls’ varsity track team finished the season undefeated with a 7-0 record (5-0 in league). The win the other day in the team’s final meet over previously undefeated South Pasadena clinched the League Championship. The meet came down to the final event — the 4×400 relay. La Cañada trailed 61-60 before the last event and trailed in the last event by almost 40 meters after the first leg of the relay. The come-from-behind 4×400 victory gave La Cañada the 65-61 triumph and the Rio Hondo Championship. The Girls’ track and field victory yesterday brings the Rio Hondo League Championship back to La Cañada for the first time in over 30 years.

www.pasadenanow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Pasadena, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Pasadena, CA
South Pasadena, CA
Education
South Pasadena, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#High School Girls#Oak Grove
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers

The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War in what lawmakers are framing as a first step in a broader effort to claw back presidential war powers. The House voted largely along party lines, 268-161, to scrap the 2002 authorization for the use of...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell shoots down Manchin's voting compromise

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Thursday that Republicans will oppose a compromise election reform proposal put forward by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). "I would make this observation about the revised version ... all Republicans I think will oppose that as well if that were to be what surfaced on the floor," McConnell told reporters, referring to Manchin's proposal.