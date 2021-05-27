Cancel
Society

Diversity is the antithesis of homogeneity

By Dr. James H. VanSciver
Cape Gazette
 30 days ago

Diversity has surfaced as the topic du jour in recent editions of the Cape Gazette. It is thrust upon the readers by some who I feel are suffering from selective perceptual displacement. That is, these people have made a decision to perceive each and every situation through the filter of race and have rejected any other scenario. One could argue that people so inclined, who consistently call others racist, since their only lens for seeing is through race, are themselves racist. Isn’t demanding that all decisions be made on the basis of race practicing the very definition of racism?

