GUND Pusheen Plush Toys: Super Pusheenicorn on Cloud Set $9, 9" Pterodactyl Cat

I’m pretty paranoid when it comes to making sure the toys I let Allegra play with are safe. We have plenty of “blind and deaf mice” at our house because I remove glued on eyes and ears from toy mice before I even give them to her. Toys with rubber bands or elastic are a no-no, and it goes without saying that any interactive wand toys with string are never left out and only used when I play with the her. Cat toy safety is paramount at our house.