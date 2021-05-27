Cancel
Non-additive association analysis using proxy phenotypes identifies novel cattle syndromes

By Edwardo G. M. Reynolds, Catherine Neeley, Thomas J. Lopdell, Michael Keehan, Keren Dittmer, Chad S. Harland, Christine Couldrey, Thomas J. J. Johnson, Kathryn Tiplady, Gemma Worth, Mark Walker, Stephen R. Davis, Richard G. Sherlock, Katie Carnie, Bevin L. Harris, Carole Charlier, Michel Georges, Richard J. Spelman, Dorian J. Garrick, Mathew D. Littlejohn
Nature.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMammalian species carry ~100 loss-of-function variants per individual1,2, where ~1–5 of these impact essential genes and cause embryonic lethality or severe disease when homozygous3. The functions of the remainder are more difficult to resolve, although the assumption is that these variants impact fitness in less manifest ways. Here we report one of the largest sequence-resolution screens of cattle to date, targeting discovery and validation of non-additive effects in 130,725 animals. We highlight six novel recessive loci with impacts generally exceeding the largest-effect variants identified from additive genome-wide association studies, presenting analogs of human diseases and hitherto-unrecognized disorders. These loci present compelling missense (PLCD4, MTRF1 and DPF2), premature stop (MUS81) and splice-disrupting (GALNT2 and FGD4) mutations, together explaining substantial proportions of inbreeding depression. These results demonstrate that the frequency distribution of deleterious alleles segregating in selected species can afford sufficient power to directly map novel disorders, presenting selection opportunities to minimize the incidence of genetic disease.

www.nature.com
