Wear poppies proudly Memorial Day weekend

By Rev. Dr. Michaele S. Russell
Cape Gazette
 30 days ago

When COVID-19 spread viciously around the world last year, nothing was left safe in its path, not even the VFW’s Buddy Poppies. The patriotic spirit of all Veterans of Foreign Wars posts and their auxiliaries, along with the help of many youth volunteers, answered the call to assemble the VFW’s official flower that recalls the sacrifices of the nation’s service members. Approximately 180 VFW posts nationwide responded to build the red flowers of remembrance after five Buddy Poppy assembly centers were shut down due to COVID-19. As of March 1, approximately 9 million poppies were collected which equals close to two years’ worth of Buddy Poppies.

www.capegazette.com
