Now that Goldman Sachs 2021 interns are mostly in the bank's offices globally, it's becoming apparent what kind of experience they can expect this summer. In New York, it seems to involve the kind of liberation that most interns in London can only dream of. According to photos below, posted to the GS LinkedIn account, of the new interns congregating in the 'Sky Lobby' at 200 West, the new cohort are almost entirely mask-free, and able to mingle at will with seemingly little consideration for social distancing.