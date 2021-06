HBO offered Matthew McConaughey a major role in The Last of Us, but according to a new report, the Hollywood star turned down the role. HBO has yet to reveal the entire cast for The Last of Us, but we do know who will be playing TV adaptation's two biggest characters: Ellie and Joel. Playing the former is Bella Ramsey. Meanwhile, playing the latter is Pedro Pascal. As you would expect, the reaction to these casting announcements was a mixed bag, which to an extent, was inevitable. That said, while it's possible Ramsey was the first choice to play Ellie, according to a new report, Pascal was not the initial target for Joel.