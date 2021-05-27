WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar is sticking around for now

New York [June 24, 2021] HGTV has signed entrepreneur, advocate and philanthropist Marcus Lemonis for a new eight-episode series, The Renovator. Marcus, who has helped businesses make big changes for years on CNBC’s The Profit, now will help homeowners fix their most valuable personal asset—their home. In each one-hour episode, he will rescue frustrated families who have no idea where to begin to renovate a house that no longer meets their needs. During the process, Marcus will dig deep to determine the root of the clients’ issues, provide solutions that transform their homes into ideal spaces and help mend their strained relationships. Ultimately, each family will get a stunning renovation and the tools they need to thrive in the home they used to love. The Renovator is tentatively slated to premiere in 2022.