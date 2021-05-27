Cancel
WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar is sticking around for now

By Shawn Utley
wmleader.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar — whose future has been in doubt since AT&T’s $43 billion deal to spin off its entertainment unit — will remain at the helm of the company until mid-2022, it emerged on Thursday. Kilar has told staffers that he will continue in his current role as...

