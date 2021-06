Veteran entertainers bring you history like you’ve never heard it before. Orange County, CA—Michael N. Smith, who co-authored an innovative audiobook with Eric Kasum, 100 of the Worst Ideas in History: Humanity's Thundering Brainstorms Turned Blundering Brain Farts, was recently interviewed by Vanessa Denha Garmo's on the It's Your Community radio show, broadcast on WJR Detroit. With more than 25 years of communications experience, Garmo is an award-winning journalist, communications strategist, content creator, and coach. She is the host of community shows on WJR 760AM, 96.3 WDVD, and New Country 93.1 FM, as well as the founder of Epiphany Communications & Coaching.