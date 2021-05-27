‘Utahraptor’ state park to protect dino bones, history

MOAB, Utah (AP) — At the top of the Dalton-Wells Quarry, the view is incredible. The scenic La Sal mountain range is in the distance. On ridge, you can see the redrock boundary of Arches National Park. A unique green ribbon cuts through some of the rock, a highlight of what will be “Utahraptor State Park,” recently created after a bill passed the Utah State Legislature. Megan Blackwelder, the southeast region director for Utah State Parks, pointed to the boundaries and discussed the need for planning.