Utah State

Utah Minor League Baseball Roundup: 5/27

By Brad James
hebervalleyradio.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY-Charles LeBlanc posted 3 RBI and the Round Rock Express ended the Salt Lake Bees’ 4-game winning streak with a 4-2 win Thursday at Smith’s Ballpark in Triple-A West play. The Express victory also spoiled the Bees’ first full-capacity home game threshold of the season. Yohel Pozo added...

hebervalleyradio.com
For people who love basketball, the old Catholic Youth Center at Jefferson Avenue and Vine Street in Scranton is a time machine portal. It’s a brightly lit, modern arena inside what’s now Lackawanna College’s basketball home. But it still evokes memories of a much-different era. Clouds of blue cigarette smoke...