Utah Minor League Baseball Roundup: 5/27

TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. RECAP: 1B Luis Torrens hit his 5th home run with the Rainiers with a 2-run blast in the 1st inning, but it wasn’t enough as Tacoma fell to Salt Lake 8–2 on Friday night. Torrens (2x5, R, HR, 2 RBI) and DH Shed Long Jr. (2x4, R, BB) each led the team with 2 hits, while C Cal Raleigh (1x4), LF Jose Marmolejos (1x3, 2B, BB), and SS Jack Reinheimer (1x4, 2B) each collected 1 of the Rainiers 7 hits. Starter Darren McCaughan (5.0,7,5,5,3,3,4HR) fell to 1–2 on the season with the loss, allowing 5 runs on 7 hits while walking 3 and striking out 3 over 5.0 innings. Four of the 7 hits McCaughan allowed were home runs. RH Zack Weiss (1.0,1,2,2,1,0,HR), RH Taylor Guerrieri (1.0,1,0,0,0,2), RH Yohan Ramirez (1.0,1,0,0,2,1) and RH Brian Schlitter (1.0,2,1,1,1,1) combined to allow 3 runs on 5 hits over 4.0 innings in relief.