Utah Minor League Baseball Roundup: 5/27

This was a back and forth affair, and a bullpen game to boot. Tyler Gilbert pitched 2.2 innings, with three runs allowed on two hits and two walks, while striking out fair. Keury Mella relieved Gilbert with two outs and the bases loaded, and allowed all three runs to score. Reno’s offense answered back with three runs in the bottom of the inning, but Mella allowed two runs (one unearned) on four hits and a walk in his two innings of work. Matt Gage relieved Mella with one on and two outs, promptly allowing a homerun and allowing that inherited run to score. Gage actually struck out two batters despite getting just one out, thanks to a wild pitch on his strikeout that allowed the batter to reach base. That wild pitch would be a costly mistake, as two more runs scored when the inning would have otherwise ended already. Altogether, Gage pitched .1 innings, with three runs allowed on three hits(with a 2B and HR allowed), a wild pitch, no walks, and a pair of strikeouts. Nick Gardewine had a much more productive outing, pitching a scoreless and hitless inning, though he walked a pair of batters, while striking out one. Sam Moll’s inning was a mixed bag, as he struck out three batters, but allowed two runs on two hits and a walk, and gave up a tow run home run. Carlos Navas and Cameron Gann both pitched a scoreless inning with a pair of strike outs, no walks, and a lone hit allowed by Navas.