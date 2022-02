HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Coker University men's basketball battled, but fell to No. 16/18 Lincoln Memorial on Saturday (Feb. 5) in South Atlantic Conference action by a score of 79-65. The Cobras jumped out to a 9-3 lead through three minutes, and grew the lead to 16-5 through eight minutes. The teams would play to a 20-20 deadlock with six minutes to play in the half, before playing to a 25-25 deadlock with three and a half minutes left in the frame. The Railsplitters closed the half on a run to take a 34-25 lead to the break.

