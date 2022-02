With the NBA trade deadline less than a week away, a mountain of pressure faces Utah Jazz. As constructed, this team doesn’t have the tools to make a run at a Larry O’Brian trophy. Their issues with perimeter defense, depth, and back up big play have proven to be too crippling to their success. Given that their most valuable trade asset, Joe Ingles, now sits on the sideline with a torn ACL, finding ways to solve these problems has become even more challenging.

