School buses are rolling across the Charlotte region as districts open summer schools designed to help students make up for pandemic setbacks. Monday is the first day of summer school for tens of thousands of students in Mecklenburg, Union, Cabarrus, Gaston and Iredell counties. After the disruptions caused by COVID-19, state lawmakers ordered school districts to provide six-week programs for students in all grade levels. The bill says they have to offer transportation, meals, academic enrichment, physical activity and “a fun, positive environment.”