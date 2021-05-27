Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Our Outdoors: Home & Away

By dakotaedgeoutdoors
Williston Daily Herald
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ll be the first to tell you that I’m a homebody when it comes to the outdoors. It doesn’t take much for me to get lost chasing walleyes along the river winding through town, casting after trout in the nearby lakes, or picking off a few hungry bass as summer progresses on nearby waters for largemouths and smallmouths alike. In the fall, I don’t travel far for hunting, heading a few minutes northeast for a readily available shot at sharpies in September, and southwest about a tumbler’s worth of coffee to chase pheasants in October. My deer permit area in November makes coming home and rolling out just as easy. The things I’ve learned close to home have always paid off on the road, despite being a reluctant traveler.

www.willistonherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwestern Pennsylvania#Birds#Brown Trout#Smallmouths#Simonson Photo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
PoliticsFrontiersman

Alaskans should be good stewards of our home

It’s a great time of year, when Alaskans emerge from the long, dark winter and launch eagerly into the great outdoors, ready to experience again the freedom and natural beauty for which our state is so justifiably celebrated. As we prepare to head out fishing, hiking, boating, camping, four-wheeling or...
Michigan StateDetroit News

Great to get away, and even better to be home

It had been more than a year since I left the state of Michigan because of travel guidelines. In fact, our recent trip to Delray Beach, Florida, to see family would be my first time flying during the pandemic and only the second time for my husband and daughter after a brief college visit a few months back.
Hobbiescoolthings.com

Enjoy Summer Afternoons At Home With These Fun Outdoor Games

Yes, we’d rather spend our summers windsurfing at the beach, paddling on rivers, and soaking in pools, too. Truth is, though, not everyone can make their way down the water every single day to really squeeze the most out of the summer’s clear weather. Sometimes, you just have to turn up the air-conditioning and stay home. If that’s a little too sleepy for your liking, there’s no shortage of lawn games you can use to enjoy some competitive play in backyards, parks, and other readily accessible open spaces.
Interior Designfirstdayofhome.com

Summer Outdoor Decor Ideas: Bloggers Best Home Tours

The official start of summer is almost here! To celebrate, I’m sharing my favorite summer outdoor decor ideas. Cue the Beach Boys music!. I’m especially excited because I’m joining my blogging friends for a summer tour extravaganza. There are 30 incredible home tours to check out!. Stick around until the...
Interior Design10stunninghomes.com

Modern home in Malta by MJMDA with amazing outdoor area

Located in Malta, this modern home designed by MJMDA is bounded on one side while enjoying vast openness on the other. “From this striking characteristic, we drew an analogy with how the brain works: the left side is closed, achieving functionality and categorising everything that comes in from the outside – or from the right side,” said MJMDA founder Matthew J. Mercieca.
Helena, MTSidney Herald

Safeguarding our outdoor heritage

The rights to hunt, fish, and access our public lands are engrained in Montana’s Constitution, our state’s heritage, and in the hearts and minds of the people you elect to represent you in Helena. Republican legislators include landowners, avid hunters, fishermen and women, competitive shooters, hikers, ATV riders, boaters, skiers,...
Solano County, CADaily Republic

Lagoon Valley home of new ‘Outdoor Explorer Quest’

FAIRFIELD – Solano County’s Office of Education wants to see students and their families out and about this summer, and has created a new, interactive game to help make it happen. The Solano Outdoor Explorer Quest has begun at Lagoon Valley Park and will run through the summer and into...
Pittsburgh, PAtelegraphherald.com

Home cooks are hot for outdoor grills, gizmos and pizza ovens

PITTSBURGH — If there was a small silver lining to this pandemic year, perhaps it’s this: We got back in our kitchens. With restaurants temporarily shuttered, most of us did (and are still doing) a lot more cooking. More than a few have used their time cooped at home to experiment with unfamiliar ingredients and/or try different cooking methods. (Remember those flour and yeast shortages caused by the sourdough bread frenzy?)
Beauty & Fashionnobleandstyle.com

Our Picnic Essentials for a Dreamy Day Outdoors

Soft rays of morning sun meet your window, the birds chirp ceremoniously, and a breeze floats in carrying the sweet smell of flowers in bloom. The time has come (finally) to pick your most idyllic destination and pack up your picnic essentials: we’re stepping out for a day in the wonderful outdoors to mark this delightful time of year.
Musicfuncheap.com

What is Home? “Hope, Humanity and Heart” Live Outdoor Concert

In collaboration with percussionist Jim Kassis and hip-hop producer Kristopher Grant, Quadre’s four horn soloists virtuosically bring to life moving, musical portraits inspired by the unhoused community. Quadre – The Voice of Four Horns commissioned nationally acclaimed composers Nina Shekhar and Benjamin Shirley to create two stunning companion pieces, “Recovery...
the-open-mind.com

Tiny Terriers Chased Away A Bear Who Broke Into Their Home

Nobody likes an uninvited guest that could be dangerous. Deedee Mueller’s house in Pasadena, California, was also visited by an unwanted guest. Her house became the site of an exciting breaking and entering case. And no, it wasn’t a human who broke into her house; it was a bear. Yes, you heard me right.
Lifestyletheguidewnc.com

Get inspired for summer with Outdoor Living Tour of Grove Park homes

ASHEVILLE — An Outdoor Living Tour, complete with a hop-on trolley and storytellers, will feature homes in the Grove Park-Sunset Mountain neighborhoods on Sunday, June 13. The tour will celebrate the gardens and outside spaces that have been so important to over this last year especially. Each garden is as unique as the owners and proof that any space can be a garden.
Lifestyletakethemameal.com

Our 6 Favorite Outdoor Party Ideas and Games

The summer weather has all of us thinking about how and when we will spend time outdoors. We already see PerfectPotluck being used for graduation parties, picnics, and reunions. I recently hosted a fun, outdoor graduation party for our oldest. I made the balloon garland you'll see below in his school colors.
Visual ArtKCRG.com

Our Town: Art lovers have new home in Our Town Amana

AMANA, Iowa (KCRG) - In the early days of the Amana Colonies, when it was still a religious commune, art for the sake of art was frowned upon. Things have changed. Artists with a connection to the Amana Colonies create and sustain the Arts Guild. “This is a modern take-...
Societyvernonmatters.ca

Emotional first leg of ‘Walking Our Spirits Home’

TK’EMLUPS — With plenty of orange and purple shirts, drumming and songs, it was hard to miss the large group walking across the Red Bridge Friday morning (June 11) to begin ‘Walking Our Spirits Home.’. Hundreds of people began the first day of the three-day trek from Pioneer Park Friday,...
Interior Designbusinessofhome.com

Janice Parker thinks our obsession with outdoor living is here to stay

Landscape architect Janice Parker came up in the industry in a more open era. Despite being raised in New York, she was a lifelong lover of flowers and the natural world. After graduating from college, she simply walked into the most prestigious flower shop in the city, Renny, asked for a job and got it. Soon she was decorating Studio 54, working on flower arrangements for Halston, and getting so good at seasonal decorations that she could form a loop out of Christmas lights, stand back and lasso up a twinkling tree.
Aerospace & Defenseseapowermagazine.org

Will the Navy’s FLIP Fade Away, or Find a Forever Home?

The U.S. Navy’s unique 355-foot Floating Instrument Platform, or FLIP, used by researchers to gather persistent oceanic and atmospheric observations and conduct acoustic research for more than 50 years, is now inactive. There isn’t enough funded research to put FLIP through another refit so she has been removed from service....
Interior Designthervagroup.com

5 Home Projects to Enjoy Your Outdoor Space all Year Round.

Original Article: https://realtytimes.com/consumeradvice/homeownersadvice/item/1037271-5-home-projects-to-enjoy-your-outdoor-space-all-year-round?rtmpage=. For the last several years, homeowners have been putting a priority on creating outdoor living spaces for their homes. This has led to an increase in the building of outdoor spaces such as decks and patios. Having these kinds of spaces isn’t always enough, however, if you...