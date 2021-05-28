Wilkes-Barre City Council will welcome public back to meetings next month

DALLAS TWP. — With 16 days left before the state-mandated deadline, the Dallas School Board approved a final budget Monday for the 2021-22 fiscal year that has no property tax hike. The budget keeps millage at 13.6338, the same as this year, and sets total spending at $43.9 million. A mill is a $1 tax on every $1,000 of assessed property value. State law requires a final budget be approved by June 30, and Dallas typically does it early compared to some other local districts.