CLEARWATER, Fla. – The Memphis Tigers had the script flipped on them Thursday afternoon, as they were run-ruled 17-1 by the UCF Knights just two days after the Tigers had run-ruled the No. 1 seeded East Carolina Pirates. UCF hit seven home runs in the rout that sets up a Memphis/East Carolina rematch Friday, with the winner continuing action in Clearwater and the loser ending its chances at making the conference finals.