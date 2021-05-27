ScottStephensTV
On 13 February 2021, Scott Stephens spoke via telephone to a group of believers in Mobile, Alabama regarding the unprecedented prophetic times we are now experiencing and witnessing with our very eyes with the current COVID 19 global hoax, the rollout of the gene therapy inoculations, and the brewing civil wars being instigated. This is the sixth—and final—in a series of videos, comparing the eerie parallels that are now taking place with those which took place in ancient Israel. As the wise King Solomon so aptly observed, “There is nothing new under the sun.”www.bitchute.com