Ten runs between the fourth and fifth inning turned a 5-5 tie into a rout as the Canaries (9-6) blew away the Apollos (2-13) by a score of 18-6 on Friday night at Sioux Falls Stadium. After a Blake Berry two-run homer in the first for Houston made it 3-0, Jabari Henry answered with a two-run double and Trey Michalczewski drove him in with a two-run homer. In the top of the fourth, Taylor Zeutenhorst tied the game with a two-run homer. But the response came in a four-run fourth and six-run fifth, highlighted by a Mike Hart two-run homer and four consecutive singles in the fifth.