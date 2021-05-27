Cancel
Fontana, CA

Obituary - Dominic F. Patrone

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDominic F. Patrone, longtime resident of Fontana, passed away peacefully at the age of 94 on Jan. 22, 2021 at Inland Christian Home, where he resided, in Ontario. He was born on Oct. 30, 1926 and raised in Niles, Ohio where he graduated from Niles McKinley High School. Dominic was a World War II veteran in the Navy and served in China immediately following high school. He then attended Arizona State University, where he was a standout letterman in football and graduated in 1952.

