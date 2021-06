Source: https://www.reddit.com/r/houston/comments/o761vo/daily_parking_in_downtown/ Author: /u/VirtualSpinach at Houston, TX. Our office is talking about opening back up in the next few weeks and I'm just wondering what are some options for avoiding the absurd parking fees downtown. We're only going to be in the office 1-2 days per week, sometimes less, so a monthly contract doesn't make sense. I know a lot of the garages around our office are like $20 per day which is insane, even for just a couple of days a week.