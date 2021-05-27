Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

PS5 begins to be profitable and Uncharted 4 will be the next to arrive on PC

By Explica .co
explica.co
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the beginning of the year, in Sony’s previous quarterly results presentation, we learned the curious detail that the Japanese company not only did not make money from the sale of the new PS5, but it even generated losses from the sale of each console. However, it appears that the company’s long-term plan is paying off, revealing in its latest investor presentation that its next-gen console is finally on the verge of reaching equilibrium.

www.explica.co
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uncharted 4#Playstation Plus#Playstation Store#Japanese#Ea Play#Fy#Ps4 Ps5#Ratchet#Clank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
PlayStation
News Break
SONY
Related
Video Gameskeengamer.com

Gaming News #155 – Uncharted 4 Coming to PC, Horizon: Forbidden West Gameplay, Multiple Dragon Quest Announcements

The past week was chock-full of awesome reveals for fans of nearly every gaming platform out there. PlayStation 5 owners will finally be getting their money’s worth once Horizon: Forbidden West drops, PC gamers will finally get to experience Uncharted 4 and Nintendo fans will get an upgraded Switch. Besides that, Far Cry is once again taking us to tropical environments, Dragon Quest is getting tons of games, and Microsoft and Bethesda are preparing for a huge E3 show.
Video Gamesretailcrowd.co.uk

PS5 production is no longer profitable

This is what Sony expected, which confirmed that the mobile sector will play a larger role. The PlayStation 5 has fallen at a decent pace since its release, with almost double the score compared to its competition, and they’ve managed to do so despite a global shortage of chips. Sony now predicts that production will soon be unprofitable, while also confirming that PS games will already be brought to its mobile devices.
Video GamesSiliconera

Massive PlayStation Indies Sale With PS4 and PS5 Games Begins

Sony announced a PlayStation Indies PlayStation Store sale covering both PS4 and PS5 games. It took to the PlayStation Blog to offer a list of applicable titles. Should someone go to the storefront itself, they’ll see 1,046 full games are a part of this year’s event. Some titles, like 11-11 Memories Retold, have discounts as high as 84%.
Video Gameslakebit.com

Sony talks PC strategy, as report says Uncharted 4 coming to PC

For a long while, if PC gamers wanted to play the latest PS4 exclusives, they had no choice but to get a PS4 console. But things have been changing as of late. This is because, while the PlayStation ecosystem had been a walled garden for a very long time, Sony has began putting out its highly prized exclusives on PC for the very first time.
Video Gamesjumpdashroll.com

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Arrives on PS5 Today!

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart launches exclusively on PlayStation 5 today (June 11th)!. Built from the ground up for Sony’s new console, it promises a beautiful, vibrant, outer space world and lightning fast load-times to make planet (and dimension) hopping, and adventuring as the Lombax, his mechanical mate and their new acquaintance Rivet, easier than ever.
Video GamesIGN

Xbox Series X/S and PC Exclusive The Medium Rated for PS5

The Xbox Series X/S and PC exclusive The Medium has been rated for PS5. As reported by Gematsu, the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) has rated The Medium Mature 17+ for Blood, Strong Language, and Violence, and it lists the platforms as Xbox Series and PlayStation 5. Koch Media announced...
Video Gamesdigistatement.com

Soul Calibur 7 Release Date for PS5, Windows (PC) & Xbox Series X

Bandai Namco can deliver weapon-based fighting games, which can push the adrenaline. If we talk about such games, it is impossible to miss out on the Soulcalibur series. There are seven primary video game instalments as well as many media spin-offs including music CDs and a manga book series. Soulcalibur was first published as an arcade game in 1995 and was then adapted to video game consoles. More recent versions have been produced exclusively for consoles and have grown to incorporate online play options.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Cyberpunk 2077 returns to the PlayStation Store next week

CD Projekt Red has announced that Cyberpunk 2077 will return to the PlayStation Store next week, on June 21, after it was delisted shortly after launch. CD Projekt has confirmed that Sony is allowing the troubled RPG to launch once again on its online marketplace, following reports that it had returned earlier in the day. Sony itself warns players the best experience of the game isn’t going to be had on the base PS4 model.
Video GamesGamespot

Doom Eternal Next-Gen Upgrade Hits Xbox Series X, PS5, And PC On June 29

During E3 2021, Bethesda announced that Doom Eternal will receive a free next-gen optimization patch for next-gen consoles and PC on June 29. The patch will include improved visuals and a performance mode supporting up to 120fps on all consoles. The Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 upgrade will also feature ray-tracing and 4K gameplay.
Video Gamesxtremegaminerd.com

Demon Turf to launch on PC and consoles including PS4 and PS5

Derby, 13th June 2021:- When you think about zany, energetic platform games names like Crash Bandicoot and Ratchet & Clank probably spring to mind so it’s only natural that Fabraz; the team behind the exceptional Slime San; and Playtonic Friends should reveal over the weekend their next collaboration; Demon Turf; will be launching across the PlayStation family of consoles.
Video Gamesboxden.com

Uncharted PS3

Throwback thread, I’m playing this sh*t right now and I’m still surprised at how good it looks and the gameplay still feels real solid. I’m surprised at how well this game aged, I think I actually like it now more than I did back in the day. 1 day ago.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

More Rumors About Cyberpunk 2077's Return to PS Store

Rumors about the return of Cyberpunk 2077 to PS Store have surfaced online. We decided to analyze this information and see if the game might actually be available again in digital distribution on PS4 and PS5. As you all probably know, the release of Cyberpunk 2077 on last-gen consoles was...
Video Gamestechraptor.net

(Updated) Cyberpunk 2077 Is Back On The PlayStation Store

Update 15/06 1:38PM - Sony has confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will be returning to the PlayStation Store next week. In a statement to IGN, Sony said Cyberpunk 2077 will be re-listed on the Store on June 21st, but that users will "continue to experience performance issues" on the base PS4 console. As such, Sony recommends playing on PS5 or on PS4 Pro until these performance issues have been addressed. Original story follows below.
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Launches for PS5, XSX, PC in 2022

During Ubisoft Forward for E3 2021, Ubisoft and developer Massive Entertainment announced open-world first-person action adventure Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora for Amazon Luna, Google Stadia, PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S. It will launch some time in 2022. The game is based off of the film by James Cameron, and it is being created with the Snowdrop engine.
Video Gameshappymag.tv

E3 2021 has arrived and so has a tidal wave of complaints

Apparently Elden Ring, Halo Infinite, Battlefield 2042, and Starfield being shown at E3 2021 isn’t good enough. Reactionary gamers have been airing out their thoughts on the internet about E3 2021 – a yearly expo where the world’s best developers showcase what games they’ve been quietly working on. Many are hailing this year’s iteration of E3 as the “worst ever”, but why?