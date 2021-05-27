PS5 begins to be profitable and Uncharted 4 will be the next to arrive on PC
At the beginning of the year, in Sony’s previous quarterly results presentation, we learned the curious detail that the Japanese company not only did not make money from the sale of the new PS5, but it even generated losses from the sale of each console. However, it appears that the company’s long-term plan is paying off, revealing in its latest investor presentation that its next-gen console is finally on the verge of reaching equilibrium.www.explica.co