Sony confirms that they are working to bring some of the PlayStation franchises to mobile
Sony has seen the cake at stake, and is hinting at some mobile titles based on classic PlayStation franchises for the first time. Almost from the beginning of time we knew that smartphones and the world of videogames were condemned to understand each other, and the truth is that in a sea of emulators and nostalgia it was logical that they were appearing classic and important titles adapted to mobile like Metal Slug, Pang Adventures or console games like Grand Theft Auto or Star Wars: KOTOR, among many others. The list is long and the quality is increasing.www.explica.co