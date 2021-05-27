Sony confirms that they are working to bring some of the PlayStation franchises to mobile

E3 2021 is gathering together most of the biggest video games companies yet there are some notable absences in its line-up of conferences and participants. One of them is Sony (PlayStation), which, despite having a wide assortment of highly anticipated titles, is missing the event. It isn't present among the ESA confirmed partners and it hasn't announced anything after its Horizon Forbidden West focused State of Play. This isn't the first time the Japanese company has decided to skip the fair as it already did so in the 2019 edition. The reasons? For this we need to step back to 2018 for an understanding of its motives.