Over the last few months, Sony has announced a number of new external partnerships to create exclusive games. In March, the company announced a partnership with Haven Studios led by Assassin’s Creed veteran Jade Raymond. In April, it announced a deal for a AAA multiplayer game with Firewalk Studios led by Destiny veterans. And more recently, it announced a partnership with Deviation Games led by Call of Duty veterans. If a new interview with Games Industry is anything to go by, it seems that Sony is quietly building a number of external partnerships that it plans to slowly unveil going forward.