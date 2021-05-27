Cancel
Several New Sonic Titles Announced at SEGA Event

cgmagonline.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEGA released a live-streamed event to celebrate Sonic’s 30th anniversary where we saw several new titles and crossovers announced for the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. Since anniversaries have been all the rage in the gaming community the last few years, it would make sense that one of the original pillars of gaming—Sonic the Hedgehog—would get a mega-sized celebration to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the franchise. SEGA released an event today to announce several new titles for the franchise.

www.cgmagonline.com
