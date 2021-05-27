Several New Sonic Titles Announced at SEGA Event

Devolver Digital brought a number of games to its E3 event, as well as its unique sense of humor as it revealed Devolver MaxPass+. This is a free subscription service that will allow you to make premium purchases from the entire Devolver Digital catalog. Upcoming additions to that catalog were also showcased, starting with a new gameplay trailer for Shadow Warrior 3. Unfortunately the release date for the title has not been narrowed down any from the 2021 target, but at least we get to see more of the action it will offer.