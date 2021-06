Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is easily one of the PlayStation 5's most highly anticipated games, and it looks like a potential system seller so far. As a result, it wouldn't be surprising to see the console and game offered together in a bundle, and a new rumor suggests that might happen! @StationOfPlay on Twitter has shared an apparent retail listing for a bundle of the standard edition of the console alongside the game. The listing apparently comes from retailer Boulanger. It's impossible to judge its validity, but retail listings have provided a number of accurate leaks over the years.