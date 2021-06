Firstly the CAC 40 index has been trending higher with other world indices where in September 2000 it put in an all time high. From there it followed the rest of the world indices lower into the March 2003 lows which was a larger degree pullback. From there the index rallied with other world indices again until June 2007. It then corrected that rally again as did most other world stock indices. It ended this larger degree correction in March 2009. From those 2009 lows, the index shows an incomplete swing sequence that favors further upside.