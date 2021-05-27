Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Buying dips at the blue box in IBEX as more upside is expected

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the 1 hour chart below, IBEX completed a bullish cycle at around $9135 area for red wave 3. Up from black wave ((ii)) lows at $8426.01, we see an advance in five swings as an impulse. The impulse completed black wave ((iii)), Naturally, a pullback lower in black wave ((iv)) followed. This pullback unfolded as an expanding flat correction denoted a-b-c in red. Pursuant to the correction in black wave ((iv)), we saw another five swings higher, labelled blue (i)-(v); in black wave ((v)) . This completed red wave 3.

www.fxstreet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ibex#Dips#Ibex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy This Summer

Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR), Deere (NYSE:DE), and Target (NYSE:TGT) are 3 blue chip stocks that investors should consider buying this summer. All companies are expected to maintain above-average earnings growth and are trading at attractive multiples.This summer could be characterized by the continued return of money to blue chips from overpriced tech and growth stocks. The blue chips will always be in demand, regardless of the state of the economy. However, identifying the blue chips poised to pop in the short-term and also across the long haul is easier said than done. &nbsp.
Stocksetftrends.com

ARK Buys Bitcoin on the Dip, Adds More GBTC to Internet ETF

Bitcoin was laboring around $33,300 late Wednesday, a far cry from the all-time highs near $63,000 that were seen in mid-April. What was once a digital asset with a market value of north of $1 trillion now has a market capitalization of $623.12 billion (as of late June 23). That decline isn’t preventing some well-known investors from buying the dip.
StocksFXStreet.com

DJIA Elliott Wave: Buying the dips at the blue box

In this technical blog we’re going to take a quick look at the Elliott Wave charts of INDU published in members area of the Elliottwave-Forecast . As our members know, INDU is another index that has given us good trading opportunity recently. The index is showing incomplete sequences in the cycle from the March 2020 low, targeting 37090+ area. We recommended members to avoid selling and keep on buying the dips in 3,7,11 swings. Recently we got pull back that has given us opportunity to enter long trades again. In further text we’re going to explain the forecast and trading strategy.
StocksForbes

Buy HP Inc. Stock For 25% Upside?

Up more than 2x from its low in March 2020, at the current price of $28 per share, we believe HP Inc. stock (NYSE: HPQ) has further upside potential. HP Inc. has seen its stock rise from $14 to $28 off its March 2020 low, more than the S&P which increased by over 85% from its lows. Further, the stock is up around 25% from the level it was at before the pandemic. However, we believe that HPQ stock could rise around 25% to regain its recent high of $36, driven by expectations of steady demand growth and strong Q2 2021 results. Our dashboard What Factors Drove 39% Change In HP Inc. Stock Between 2018 And Now? has the underlying numbers behind our thinking.
Stockstipranks.com

3 “Strong Buy” Stocks With Robust Upside Ahead

Which stocks are analysts the most bullish on? Stocks with no ‘hold’ or ‘sell’ ratings – and a pure “Strong Buy” analyst consensus to boot. Using TipRanks database, we set out to pinpoint 3 stocks that command the unanimous support of the Street. Not to mention each ticker offers pretty serious upside potential. Let’s take a closer look.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/SGD selling the rallies at the Blue box zone

USD/SGD is another pair that has given us nice trading opportunity lately. The pair has been showing lower low sequences in the cycle from the 1.3531 peak. Recently it made clear 3 waves bounce and found sellers as we were expecting. As our members know when market is trending, blue boxes are very reliable and giving us good trading opportunities. In this technical blog we’re going to take a quick look at the charts of USDSGD published in members area of the website and explain the Elliott Wave structure and trading strategy.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Numbers Spell More Upside for RH Stock

RH (NYSE:RH), formerly known as Restoration Hardware, recently reported stellar fiscal first-quarter earnings that sent its shares surging more than 10% as of this writing. While the stock has already climbed 340% just over the last three years, there are three important numbers from the earnings report that explain why investors are enthused by RH's performance, and why the stock could still have more gains in store.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

CrowdStrike Stock: Why There's Likely More Upside to Come

Shares of cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) jumped sharply on Tuesday, rising 8%. The stock's gain came as one analyst gave his 12-month price target for the company's shares a significant boost. His incrementally bullish view is due to his survey of some of CrowdStrike's customers, which revealed some interesting insights.
StocksFXStreet.com

Dow Jones Index completes bearish wave C at shallow 38.2% Fib

US 30 (Dow Jones Index) daily chart made a bearish pullback and bullish bounce at the 38.2% Fib - as expected in our previous Elliott Wave analysis. A strong bullish engulfing twins daily candlestick pattern appeared at the 38.2% Fib. The main target is the -27.2% Fibonacci target at $36,573.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Buy the Dip on This Slumping Steel Stock?

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NYSE:IIIN) is an American manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. While earnings are roughly three weeks away, stocks tied to infrastructure and commodities are always worth a deeper look, especially after the scorching-hot May many in the steel sector just had. Insteel Industries...
StocksFXStreet.com

Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC offers a compelling opportunity above $146

Litecoin price falls to within $10 of the 200-week SMA (the mean). Weekly Ichimoku cloud emerges to halt the drop below the May low. IOMAP metric shows credible support between $117.91 and $126.14. Litecoin price is trying to recover support at the 50-week simple moving average (SMA) as LTC now...
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Housing Stocks to Buy on the Dip

Housing has been one of the strongest parts of the economy over the past year. However, the sector has experienced some profit-taking over the past month, setting up a buying opportunity. 3 housing-related stocks to consider buying on the dip are Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV), Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX), and Industrie Natuzzi (NTZ).One of the most remarkable developments of the past year has been strength in the housing market. Going into the coronavirus, conditions were favorable due to low rates and low inventory. However, the pandemic resulted in rates moving even lower and a surge in demand as people were eager to move out of cities and into suburbs and rural areas. Of course, a contributing factor was the increase in remote work which gave people more flexibility in choosing a location.
Marketsactionforex.com

XRPUSD Buy The Dip

Ripple is starting to look more bullish in the short-term after bouncing sharply from the bottom of falling price channel, around the 0.5000 level. The four-hour time frame also shows that the XRPUSD pair has formed a large inverted head and shoulders pattern. Any pullbacks under the 0.6000 level should be a solid dip-buying opportunity in expectation of further gains for the XRPUSD pair.
Stocksthemarketperiodical.com

Harmony One Price Analysis: Is This Right Time To Buy On Dip The One Token?

ONE token price testing the resistance at $0.1160 on an intraday session. ONE/BTC pair is trading negative by 3.88% at 0.000002114 BTC. The daily technical chart of ONE token outlines a bearish trend. According to pivot points, ONE’s significant support level is $0.06598. Whereas if it heads up, the crucial resistance to watch is $0.11606. Besides, the chart also features a three-black crows candlestick pattern displaying that Bears have control over the movement.
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

ANKR Is 65% Below Its March Peak: Should You Buy the Dip?

After a selloff amid China’s expanding crackdown, cryptocurrencies have started rebounding. ANKR is among those making a strong comeback. The altcoin has climbed 30 percent in the last 24 hours. But at $0.077 currently, Ankr is still below its all-time high attained in Mar. 2021. What’s ANKR'S price prediction, and when could it reach $10?