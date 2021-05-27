Buying dips at the blue box in IBEX as more upside is expected
From the 1 hour chart below, IBEX completed a bullish cycle at around $9135 area for red wave 3. Up from black wave ((ii)) lows at $8426.01, we see an advance in five swings as an impulse. The impulse completed black wave ((iii)), Naturally, a pullback lower in black wave ((iv)) followed. This pullback unfolded as an expanding flat correction denoted a-b-c in red. Pursuant to the correction in black wave ((iv)), we saw another five swings higher, labelled blue (i)-(v); in black wave ((v)) . This completed red wave 3.www.fxstreet.com