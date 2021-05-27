Buying dips at the blue box in IBEX as more upside is expected

Up more than 2x from its low in March 2020, at the current price of $28 per share, we believe HP Inc. stock (NYSE: HPQ) has further upside potential. HP Inc. has seen its stock rise from $14 to $28 off its March 2020 low, more than the S&P which increased by over 85% from its lows. Further, the stock is up around 25% from the level it was at before the pandemic. However, we believe that HPQ stock could rise around 25% to regain its recent high of $36, driven by expectations of steady demand growth and strong Q2 2021 results. Our dashboard What Factors Drove 39% Change In HP Inc. Stock Between 2018 And Now? has the underlying numbers behind our thinking.