Our house is made of glass

United States citizens, as a rule, don’t care about foreign policy. It’s that thing out there, away from directly affecting our daily lives. Trump, while he was still campaigning, said he was going to end the “forever wars.” Like so many of his promises he reneged on this too. Foreign policy is a place that is totally controlled by the deep state: the war machine and diplomatic corps. From Eisenhower’s famous military industrial complex speech at the end of his presidency to the present, that deep state of military contractors, armed forces, diplomatic corps and our government, all believe that our massive military strength can take the place of peaceful diplomacy in negotiations for other country’s natural resources. Basically, our diplomacy is, “give us what we want or we will dismantle your government to our taste and starve you until you give in.” Nobody but United States’ citizens believes that we’re in other countries to implement democracy. This is bi-partisanship at its ugliest.