Watch: Pennsylvania man hospitalized after crash at gas pump ignites blaze
COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBRE) — One man was flown to the hospital late Wednesday morning after he crashed into a gas pump at a fuel station in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania. Coolbaugh Township fire officials said the driver crossed the median on Route 940 and smashed into a gas pump at C&C Performance Centers causing the car, as well as the gas pump, to catch fire. It happened about 30 miles southeast of Scranton.www.newsnationnow.com