What Are Individual Rights? Definition and Examples

Her journey has led to China, Paris, the Pentagon, the U.S. Senate and now, Hyundai’s C-Suite. When I set out to research Dana W. White, Chief Communications Officer at Hyundai and one of the top female auto executives, my curiosity had been already been piqued. Here was a woman who seemed to do so much and yet seemed more comfortable behind the scenes. Her pictures conveyed a spark of delight, a quiet confidence, and the easy grace of approachable authority. Image after image showed her capably, quietly, leading, providing support and sound counsel in a variety of fields from the Pentagon to the U.S. Senate. A quick Google search showed her name alongside legendary figures of the military and automotive sector like Senator John McCain, former Secretary of Defense General James Mattis, and current Hyundai North America CEO and Global COO José Muñoz.