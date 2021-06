SAN ANGELO, Texas — An artillery salute broke the silence of a somber Memorial Day service at Fort Concho. Joyce Gray, organizer and Texas Daughters of the American Revolution Pocahontas Chapter, NSDAR representative, said, "What a great place to hold it. Where the original fort of San Angelo was. We are so fortunate to have that in our city, and it's a place where history was started, and history continued to be made. So it's a place that was wonderful to remember and memorialize the veterans that gave that sacrifice for us."