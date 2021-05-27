Thistle Farms: Hope and healing

A lifetime of adversity could have broken Iran Nazario, mentally, spiritually and physically. He spent his childhood in foster care, was abused and then homeless on the streets of Hartford, became a gang member, lost a brother to a shooting, and served time in federal prison. Recognizing there was a better way, he charted a new life of positivity, working at the Institute of Violence Reduction at UConn’s School of Social Work, becoming a youth mentor, a mediator for the city of Hartford, and an expert in gang prevention and mediation. Today, he spends his days helping at-risk youth and striving for a more peaceful world. In 2016, he founded the Peace Center of Connecticut, a nonprofit that aims to be the “centralized hub for all peace efforts” across the state.