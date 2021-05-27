Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Alamos, NM

Three Los Alamos scientists honored by American Nuclear Society

lanl.gov
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ALAMOS, N.M., May 27, 2021—Two scientists at Los Alamos National Laboratory were named fellows of the American Nuclear Society (ANS) and a third was recognized with a special award. Mark B. Chadwick, chief scientist and chief operating officer of Weapons Physics, and Stuart A. Maloy, deputy group leader for Materials Science at Radiation and Dynamic Extremes, were named fellows, while D.V. Rao, program director for the Laboratory’s Civilian Nuclear Program, earned a special award for making advanced nuclear energy systems a reality.

www.lanl.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Alamos, NM
Los Alamos, NM
Business
Los Alamos, NM
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Technology#Nuclear Reactors#Weapons Physics#Civilian Nuclear Program#D V Mark#Doe#E O Lawrence Award#Neutron#Photonuclear Data#Ans Fellow#The Energy Department#Office Of Nuclear Energy#Microreactors#Asian American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Industry
News Break
Science
News Break
Nuclear Weapons
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers

The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War in what lawmakers are framing as a first step in a broader effort to claw back presidential war powers. The House voted largely along party lines, 268-161, to scrap the 2002 authorization for the use of...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell shoots down Manchin's voting compromise

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Thursday that Republicans will oppose a compromise election reform proposal put forward by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). "I would make this observation about the revised version ... all Republicans I think will oppose that as well if that were to be what surfaced on the floor," McConnell told reporters, referring to Manchin's proposal.