CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Excel for Chemical Engineering Problems

By Douglas B. Clark
aiche.org
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleOver the years, it’s become clear to us at ChEnected just how useful Excel is for many chemical engineers. Some of our most popular posts have been tips and tutorials for using spreadsheets to solve chemical engineering...

www.aiche.org

Comments / 0

Related
MIT Technology Review

Reimagining our pandemic problems with the mindset of an engineer

The last 20 months turned every dog into an amateur epidemiologist and statistician. Meanwhile, a group of bona fide epidemiologists and statisticians came to believe that pandemic problems might be more effectively solved by adopting the mindset of an engineer: that is, focusing on pragmatic problem-solving with an iterative, adaptive strategy to make things work.
SCIENCE
Newswise

Researchers engineer hardier microbes to improve bioproduction of fuels, chemicals

AMES, Iowa – Busy, productive microbes use enzymes to break down leaves, stalks and other biomass and then convert that material into renewable fuels and chemicals. But some of those enzymes can’t function at the high temperatures or acidity that maintain low operating costs for fermentation processes. A research team...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemical Engineers#Chemical Engineering#Excel#Chenected#Aiche#Vba
Sourcing Journal

Carolina Cotton Works Inc. Takes Sustainable Actions for a Better Planet

The U.S. cotton industry’s commitment to the environment has a strong regulatory framework: the U. S. Cotton Trust Protocol, a series of standards that farmers adhere to in the United States. The U. S. Cotton Trust Protocol underpins and veriﬁes U. S. cotton’s sustainability progress through sophisticated data collection and independent third-party veriﬁcation. Precision agriculture is important today to ensure planet-friendly crops that are environmentally friendly and maintain the highest quality. That is why Carolina Cotton Works, Inc., founded in 1995, has continued to reinvest in itself through changing times by diversifying its capabilities through technology, experience and innovation. They are...
AGRICULTURE
ScienceAlert

Physicists Created a Supernova Reaction on Earth Using a Radioactive Beam

For the first time, physicists have been able to directly measure one of the ways exploding stars forge the heaviest elements in the Universe. By probing an accelerated beam of radioactive ions, a team led by physicist Gavin Lotay of the University of Surrey in the UK observed the proton-capture process thought to occur in core-collapse supernovae. Not only have scientists now seen how this happens in detail, the measurements are allowing us to better understand the production and abundances of mysterious isotopes called p-nuclei. On the most basic level, stars can be thought of as the element factories of the Universe. Until...
ASTRONOMY
agnetwest.com

New and Pending Changes to COVID Expectations for Employers

COVID expectations for employers could be on the horizon after recent action by the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA). Last month, Cal/OSHA issued a proposal to replace the Emergency Temporary Standard (ETA) related to COVID-19. The ETS initially implemented in November 2020 and readopted six months later, is set to expire on January 14, 2022. While still early in the process, employers will want to pay attention to what is being proposed as a permanent standard.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Sourcing Journal

AAFA’s Denim Finishing Health & Safety Guidelines Now in Mandarin

The American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA) has published a Mandarin translation of its “Health & Safety Guidelines for Workers in Denim Finishing” report. The report is a comprehensive guidance dedicated to helping denim finishing facilities provide a safe and healthy work environment that prevents accidents, injuries and illnesses. The guidance is an open-industry resource available to AAFA members and the broader community to drive health and safety for workers in the denim manufacturing industry. “This guide is a supplement that can be used by denim finishing facilities to enhance health and safety practices and reduce risks to their workers and their...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TheConversationAU

COVID tests have made pathology companies big profits, but rapid tests are set to shake up the market

Throughout the pandemic, Australians with a sniffle or other cold and flu symptoms have been encouraged to get a PCR test – a swab of their throat and the back of their nose, taken by a nurse or doctor. This is then sent to a pathology laboratory for analysis. So far, a total of 41.5 million COVID PCR tests have been performed in Australia. Private companies that process the tests are paid a Medicare rebate of A$85 per test, up from A$28.65 at the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Although pathology companies undoubtedly have high overhead costs, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

Companies operating at sea must embrace conservation and sustainability — and not wait to be forced into it

Compared to all other institutions in the world, corporate enterprises have the most significant impact on the environment. According to the Carbon Majors Report published by the Carbon Disclosure Project in 2017, 100 companies are responsible for 71 per cent of global emissions. Given corporations’ contributions to climate change — and other environmental issues — executives need to understand both the impacts and solutions to the world’s environmental concerns. As a corporate strategy and innovation researcher, I was curious about the level of sustainability understanding and innovative problem-solving among top executives at companies that operate at sea, including oil and...
ENVIRONMENT
ScienceAlert

Over 99.9% of Studies Agree: Humans Have Caused Climate Change on Earth

If you're wondering just how much scientific consensus there is that humans have caused the climate of our planet to change, we can now put a number on it: 99.9 percent. That doesn't leave much room for doubt. To get to that figure, researchers looked in detail at a total of 3,000 peer-reviewed studies randomly selected from a list of 88,125 climate related papers published since 2012, finding that just four of them expressed any doubt that human activity is leading to shifts in Earth's climate. The last time a similar study was done, looking at papers published between 1991 and 2012,...
SCIENCE
hackernoon.com

The Unbundling of Excel: How SaaS Businesses Are Replacing Excel

In a pre-SaaS world, nearly every industry relied on Microsoft Excel. Most SaaS apps are simply products unbundled from Excel. Businesses are created to replace spreadsheets with alternative tools that cater to a niche target audience, interest, and job-to-be-done. Excel has yet to be completely replaced due to its decade-long usage, programming capabilities (i.e.e Excel formula), and reliability. No-code, low-code tools empower developers to build, automated websites, apps and infrastructure.
SOFTWARE
The Conversation U.S.

Future of college will involve fewer professors

At a large private university in Northern California, a business professor uses an avatar to lecture on a virtual stage. Meanwhile, at a Southern university, graduate students in an artificial intelligence course discover that one of their nine teaching assistants is a virtual avatar, Jill Watson, also known as Watson, IBM’s question-answering computer system. Of the 10,000 messages posted to an online message board in one semester, Jill participated in student conversations and responded to all inquiries with 97% accuracy. At a private college on the East Coast, students interact with an AI chat agent in a virtual restaurant set in China...
COLLEGES
ScienceAlert

A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Oxford scientists working on new Covid vaccine to target Delta variant

A new and modified version of the Oxford vaccine is being developed to target the Delta coronavirus variant, The Independent understands, amid rising infections in the UK and the highest daily death toll since March.Early work has been started by members of Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert’s team at the University of Oxford – the same scientists behind the AstraZeneca jab first rolled out in January. A source said the new vaccine was being designed with the aim of “having something on the shelf ready to scale up – if it’s needed”.This comes as scientists warned that a new offshoot of...
HEALTH
Sourcing Journal

What is Infinergy®? A Material That Powers Human Endeavor

Without plastics, we would not have what we simply consider as modern life—our credit cards and cashless economy, our appliances, our transportation, medical care, communications and computation. Yet merely a century ago, this life enabled through developments in chemically engineered plastic materials would have been completely beyond the imagination of even those in the scientific establishment. What was the major moment in history that opened up this future for us? A clue may be found in the significant milestone the world’s leading chemical company BASF chose to celebrate in 2020: the 100th anniversary of polymer chemistry. Advancing the possibilities of endeavor In 1920,...
TENNIS
Cheddar News

Energize Ventures Raises $330 Million to Fund Digital Solutions to Combat the Climate Crisis

Energize Ventures is a global alternative investment manager that funds digital-first solutions to accelerate the sustainable energy transition. The company recently announced the closing of a second flagship fund with total capital commitments of $330 million. Energize Ventures managing partner John Tough joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss how the funding will further the company's mission.
ADVOCACY
digitalconnectmag.com

5 Excellent Alternatives to Clockify

Clockify is a time tracking app that helps to improve team performance and productivity. It supports the integrations of more than 50 web apps and also comes with features like reports and a Pomodoro timer. However, it lacks some advanced features like employee monitoring and screenshots that are essential in employee management.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy