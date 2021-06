CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. — After a self-described rough start, Carson Witherspoon got it turned around, to say the least. At Friday’s final round of the NJCAA Division III men’s golf national championship match at Chautauqua Golf Club, the 2019 Patton High School graduate paced the Flyers with an even-par 72, then watched as Italian teammate Andreas Huber made the winning five-foot birdie putt on the last hole of the tournament to clinch the title by one stroke.