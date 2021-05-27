17 Computer Careers For Self

The chase for higher performance in computing is pervasive: it is the driving reason for many new technologies and a common feature of updates. While we can expect incremental performance improvements to our existing software and hardware (with Moore's law for processors a well-known example), it is harder to predict new technologies. This talk discusses the current performance improvements that you will likely be adopting for processors, memory, disks, networking, runtimes, hypervisors, and more, as well as discussing where things are headed with predictions for new technologies. The future of performance is increasingly cloud-based with hardware hypervisors and custom processors, meaningful observability of everything down to cycle stalls (even as cloud guests), and high-speed syscall-avoiding applications that use BPF, FPGAs, and io_uring.